Lil Nas X brings the ‘Holiday’ spirit to his new song — WATCH

Georgia native Lil Nas X makes his return to music as a futuristic and horny Santa in his new single, “Holiday.”

In the video, we witness the singer surrounded by robots who do all the gift-prepping while he drives around in a toy car and wreaks havoc. Later, takes a ride across the United States in a high-tech “sleigh” — a Christmas-red Dodge Challenger — pulled by robotic reindeer, and flies past his own versions of Mount Rushmore, the Hollywood sign, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and Times Square.

As for the horny part? Well, with lyrics like this, “Ay it’s a holiday / I got hoes on hoes and they out of control / Ayy, can I pop shit? / I might bottom on the low, but I top shit,” it looks as if Santa may be up for just about anything.

He’s expected to perform the song at a virtual concert this Saturday, November 14th, on the children’s video game Roblox.

“We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” X said in a press release. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Watch Lil Nas X’ “Holiday” below.