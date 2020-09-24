Lisa Rinna Lipstick Beauty Line Set to Launch

Lisa Rinna is putting her famous lips to good use once again, with the launch of a new beauty line whose first product is — you guessed it — lipstick!

You knew that it had to happen at some point, right?

“My lips have had their own career.” Lisa Rinna

The Rinna Beauty line of lipstick and glosses is set to go on sale this coming September 28th.

Courtesy of Rinna Beauty

Rinna Beauty will launch with three $45 lip kits that include a lipstick, a liner and a gloss in shades with cheeky names like Birthday Suit, Legends Only and No Apologies — but the actress has big plans for expansion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Allure:

It’s been in the works a long, long time. It was something that seemed like the perfect fit, [to] start a lip line. I first wanted to do it… I would say at least 10 years ago, maybe even more. I kept getting close to finding the right partner, the right cosmetic company to work with.

Every single time, it fell through. The deal didn’t work. Something happened. And that was, like, five times. I’m not even kidding. I felt like, “Gosh, maybe I’m not supposed to do it. Maybe I’m supposed to concentrate on clothes.” But in the back of my mind, I was like, “I’m not going to give up. I’m just not.” I never take no for an answer, and here we are.

On creating her own products:

I think I’ve been in this business now, what, about 31 years? I’ve had a lot of time to try lipstick and lip glosses. [While creating my formulas] I was super, super picky and super, super hands-on. It took me a very long time because I’m very, very picky about the texture and the feel of my lipstick and my lip pencil and especially my lip gloss.

I swear to God, I drove everybody cuckoo-bird crazy because I kept sending back the lip gloss and saying, “OK, I love one and two, but could we now mix one and two together?” It really was a recipe that took quite a while because with COVID, going back and forth, it just slowed it down tenfold. But I said, “Listen, if I’m going to finally do this after a hundred years, let’s get it right.”

Your persistence paid off Rinna!