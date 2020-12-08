Madonna gets her first tattoo in honor of her six children

Madonna has gotten her first tattoo at the age of 62.
The “Vogue” hitmaker’s first piece of body art is a touching tribute to her brood – Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere – with each of their initials, “L R D M S E,” inked on her wrist.
The Queen of Pop shared a series of pictures of her new tattoo and the artist, East Iz, at Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood.
And in a nod to her 1984 hit “Like A Virgin,” she changed the lyric “touched for the very first time” to: “Inked for The Very First Time…………… #family.”
Last week, Madonna shared a rare video montage of her kids and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, celebrating Thanksgiving.
She captioned the post: “A Beautiful Souvenir ………….Giving Thanks #everyday #ninasimone.”
While she’s often seen sharing snaps of her kids online, Madonna’s children are rarely all seen together, with her eldest children, Lourdes and Rocco, usually off doing their own thing.
