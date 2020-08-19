Singer Mariah Carey took to social media on Tuesday night (August 18, 2020) to announce that she’ll be dropping her seventh compilation album, The Rarities, on October 2, 2020.

“This one is for you, my fans,” Carey tweeted, along with the album cover. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2.”

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020

The Rarities will feature 15 tracks including the unreleased “Save The Day” with Lauryn Hill, which drops this Friday (August 21, 2020). On the tracklist are also other unreleased material, including demos and b-sides.

In addition, a bonus set of 17 tracks from her recordings at the Tokyo Dome in 1996, including “Emotions,” “Always Be My Baby,” and “Open Arms” will come with the album.

Fans have been expecting new releases from Carey in June after she teased at the idea of something new. “I had planned to share some surprises and rarities with you, but prefer to postpone them to a later date,” she wrote about the festivities for the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut.

Her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will be out on September 29, a few days shy of The Rarities’ release.