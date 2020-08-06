Mariah Carey’s Sister Suing Their Mother for ‘Sexually Abusing Her as Child in Satanic Rituals’

Mariah Carey’s estranged sister is suing their mother for sexually abusing her as a child.
Alison Carey has accused her mother Patricia Carey of forcing her to perform sex acts on strangers when she was ten.
She alleges she also had to watch other children being abused “during middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices.”
As a result, Alison, now 57, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, according to court papers filed in New York.
Alison, who is estranged from her superstar sister, 50, once worked as a prostitute.
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Mariah Carey News
The court document also notes that Alison is now looking to collect money for “immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress.”
If Patricia Carey neglected to respond to the summons within 20 days, she would be on the hook for $5 million, plus statutory interest, fees and other costs associated with the court proceedings.
