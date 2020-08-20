Matt Bomer and Ashley Benson have unveiled a line of affordable sunglasses as part of their new gender-neutral collection.

The pair joined forces for the accessories line, which offers items for just $40 as part of their collaboration with bosses at Prive Revaux called Bomer X Benzo.

Of the collection, Bomer told InStyle:

“Hopefully it’s that there’s a personal element to the collection. We tried to draw on a wide array of influences and iconography that have inspired or meant something to us.”

As for what style of glasses Matt likes to wear, “I always have a pair similar to the Kents in our collection, and some type of Aviator like the Cliffs. But I like to mix it up. That’s what I love about Privé, you can try new styles and keep your eyewear interesting and fresh without breaking the bank.”

Bomer also revealed how he balances fashion with the current life situation right now. “I’m not gonna lie, I’ve spent a good portion of the quarantine in the most comfortable clothes I could find. But there was a moment when I decided to get up and get dressed as if it were a normal day, Monday to Friday, even though I wasn’t leaving the house. I found that, for me, it helped to create a sense of routine that gave me a little bit of comfort. Again, that’s just for me.”

To promote the capsule, the two appear in a light-hearted new promo in which the actress repeatedly attempts to steal Bomer’s glasses as he lounges by the pool.

Bomer wrote on Instagram:

“So excited to announce @ashleybenson and I’s collection with @priverevaux. Our 5 new frames are timelessly designed to be worn by anyone. Available in sun and blue light versions, the #bomerxbenzo collection was inspired by classic Hollywood. I think y’all are gonna love them all. Link to the collection in bio.”

The new Bomer x Benzo accessories debuted today (August 20, 2020).