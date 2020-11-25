The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

Markle described the miscarriage in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Wednesday, writing that “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Markle and husband Prince Harry have an 18-month-old son, Archie.

She revealed that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple’s son.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at the British High Commissioner residency in Johannesburg where she will meet with Graca Machel, widow of former South African president Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, on October 2, 2019. – Prince Harry recalled the hounding of his late mother Diana to denounce media treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, as the couple launched legal action against a British tabloid for invasion of privacy. (Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images)

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan wrote, describing how she felt a sharp cramp after picking up Archie from his crib, and dropped to the floor with him in her arms, humming a lullaby to keep them both calm.

Meghan described how she and her husband were both in tears as she lay in a hospital bed hours later. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same,” said Markle. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Standing with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau√îu Tuku√îaho of Tonga at the farewell with His Majesty King Tupou VI on October 26, 2018 in Nuku’alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday, Markle encouraged readers to find common ground with one another and genuinely inquire into others’ wellbeing.

“As we plan for a holiday unlike any before — many of us separated from our loved ones, alone, sick, scared, divided and perhaps struggling to find something, anything, to be grateful for — let us commit to asking others, ‘Are you OK?’ As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year.”