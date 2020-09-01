Michael B. Jordan Gives Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Actor Michael B. Jordan has shared a touching tribute to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, following the actor’s shocking death due to colon cancer on August 28, 2020.

The two starred together in Black Panther, which made Boseman a household name, in addition to the star of Marvel’s first Black superhero film. Jordan played the villain Erik Killmonger, who faced off against Black Panther and was revealed to be his long-lost cousin.

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jordan wrote on Instagram:

I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.

I wish we had more time.

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for ‘Black Panther,’ pose in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.

I wish we had more time.

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by The Coca-Cola Company during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.

I wish we had more time.

I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.

On Friday, Boseman’s family confirmed the news of his death in a statement posted to Twitter, revealing that Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and quietly battled it for years as it progressed to stage IV.

The statement ended, “It was the honor of his career to bring T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Jordan was one of the many who honored Chadwick via social media.