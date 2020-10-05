Socialite Life
Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral TikTok ‘Dreams’ Skateboarding Video — WATCH
Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral TikTok ‘Dreams’ Skateboarding Video — WATCH

October 5, 2020
Photo via TikTok

Mick Fleetwood has joined TikTok to recreate a viral video featuring Fleetwood Mac’s iconic track “Dreams.”

One of the most popular clips on the video-sharing app last month was “morning vibes,” made by TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, known by the handle @420doggface208, and featured the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” as the soundtrack to footage of him skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice.

@420doggface208

Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch #tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Yesterday (October 04, 2020), Fleetwood joined the app to get in on the fun, posting his own similar video, which he captioned: “@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

The OG video has more than 23 million views, while Fleetwood’s is gaining rapidly with 2.6 million.

@mickfleetwood

@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. #Dreams #CranberryDreams #FleetwoodMac

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

While the 73-year-old is probably not actually riding a skateboard or not, and taking advantage of the app’s “green-screen” type capabilities, but this is a chill tribute video that we all needed.

