Mick Fleetwood has joined TikTok to recreate a viral video featuring Fleetwood Mac’s iconic track “Dreams.”

One of the most popular clips on the video-sharing app last month was “morning vibes,” made by TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, known by the handle @420doggface208, and featured the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” as the soundtrack to footage of him skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice.

Yesterday (October 04, 2020), Fleetwood joined the app to get in on the fun, posting his own similar video, which he captioned: “@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

The OG video has more than 23 million views, while Fleetwood’s is gaining rapidly with 2.6 million.

While the 73-year-old is probably not actually riding a skateboard or not, and taking advantage of the app’s “green-screen” type capabilities, but this is a chill tribute video that we all needed.

