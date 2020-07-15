An autopsy confirmed on Tuesday (July 14, 2020) that actress Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said, while her family released a statement honoring her “everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.”

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Tuesday there’s “no indication” drugs or alcohol played a role in the tragic accident.

“The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison,” the report reads.

Naya Rivera on July 24, 2013 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images)

“The body has been x-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy.”

“There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing,” the office stated.

On Monday morning, the sheriff’s department announced that a body had been found; in a Monday afternoon press conference, a spokesperson said they were confident the body was Rivera’s.

Prior to the press conference that afternoon, former Glee cast members gathered together at the lake to share a moment of silence in honor of Rivera.

This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

Naya’s Glee cast members took to social media to honor Rivera once the news of her death was confirmed.

Rivera’s family released a touching statement honoring the late actress:

We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.

Naya Rivera is survived by her parents, Yolanda and George Rivera; brother, Mychal Rivera; sister, Nickayla Rivera; and son Josey.

