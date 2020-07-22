As another month approaches and we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to provide fresh new content.
With a new month it means another month of new content headed to Netflix. New original films and TV shows, classic movies, anime and family fare are all headed to the streaming giant in August. Here are some highlights before we get to the Big List.
Highlights of what is coming in August to Netflix are the new season of Lucifer, The Legend of Korra, which is a Nickelodeon cartoon that aired half a decade ago (and also the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender), Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and cult favorite The NeverEnding Story.
Without further ado, here is everything coming to Netflix in August 2020, and leaving.
What’s Coming to Netflix in August
August 1
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park II: The Lost World
Jurassic Park III
A Knight’s Tale
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Operation Ouch Season 1
Operation Ouch Special
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Kids)
Toradoral Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected (Netflix Documentary)
August 3
Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Kids)
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Kids)
Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)
Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning (Netflix Comedy Special)
August 5
Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)
World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)
August 6
The Rain Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Netflix Anime)
August 7
Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)
High Seas Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Kids)
The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 (Netflix Kids)
Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sling On! Germany (Netflix Original)
Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Wizards: Tales of Acadia (Netflix Kids)
Work It (Netflix Film)
World Party Songs (Netflix Kids)
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)
August 13
An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)
Safety Not Guaranteed
August 14
3% Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Avatar: The Legend of Korra
El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)
Fearless (Netflix Film)
Glow Up Season 2
The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Kids)
Project Power (Netflix Film)
Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)
August 15
Stranger Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rita Season 5 (Netflix Original)
August 16
Johnny English
Les Miserables (2012)
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs Season 2 (Netflix Kids)
August 19
The Crimes that Bind (Netflix Film)
Demarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)
High Score (Netflix Documentary)
August 20
Biohackers (Netflix Original)
Good Kisser
Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Documentary)
August 21
Alien TV (Netflix Kids)
Fuego Negro (Netflix Film)
Hoops (Netflix Original)
Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Sleepover (Netflix Film)
August 23
1 BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Kids)
Trinkets Season 2 (Netflix Original)
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)
I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)
La vengaza de Analia (Netflix Original)
Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)
Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)
August 27
Aggretsuko Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now (Netflix Film)
Cobra Kai Seasons 1 and 2
I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)
Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2020
August 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
August 3
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
August 18
The Incident
August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
August 20
Bad Rap
August 21
Just Go With It
August 23
Fanatic
August 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
August 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day
