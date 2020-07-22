As another month approaches and we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to provide fresh new content.

With a new month it means another month of new content headed to Netflix. New original films and TV shows, classic movies, anime and family fare are all headed to the streaming giant in August. Here are some highlights before we get to the Big List.

Highlights of what is coming in August to Netflix are the new season of Lucifer, The Legend of Korra, which is a Nickelodeon cartoon that aired half a decade ago (and also the sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender), Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and cult favorite The NeverEnding Story.

Without further ado, here is everything coming to Netflix in August 2020, and leaving.

What’s Coming to Netflix in August

August 1

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park II: The Lost World

Jurassic Park III

A Knight’s Tale

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Operation Ouch Season 1

Operation Ouch Special

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Kids)

Toradoral Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected (Netflix Documentary)

August 3

Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Kids)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Kids)

Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning (Netflix Comedy Special)

August 5

Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)

World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)

August 6

The Rain Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Netflix Anime)

August 7

Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)

High Seas Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Kids)

The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 (Netflix Kids)

Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sling On! Germany (Netflix Original)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Wizards: Tales of Acadia (Netflix Kids)

Work It (Netflix Film)

World Party Songs (Netflix Kids)

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)

August 13

An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)

Safety Not Guaranteed

August 14

3% Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Avatar: The Legend of Korra

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)

Fearless (Netflix Film)

Glow Up Season 2

The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Kids)

Project Power (Netflix Film)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)

August 15

Stranger Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rita Season 5 (Netflix Original)

August 16

Johnny English

Les Miserables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs Season 2 (Netflix Kids)

August 19

The Crimes that Bind (Netflix Film)

Demarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

High Score (Netflix Documentary)

August 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Documentary)

August 21

Alien TV (Netflix Kids)

Fuego Negro (Netflix Film)

Hoops (Netflix Original)

Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Sleepover (Netflix Film)

August 23

1 BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Kids)

Trinkets Season 2 (Netflix Original)

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)

I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)

La vengaza de Analia (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)

August 27

Aggretsuko Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now (Netflix Film)

Cobra Kai Seasons 1 and 2

I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)

Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2020

August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

August 3

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18

The Incident

August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20

Bad Rap

August 21

Just Go With It

August 23

Fanatic

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day

