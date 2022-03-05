Nick Adams, Jaden Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Nick Adams is ready for Fire Island, Jaden Smith six packs it up, Neil Patrick Harris goes blue, Ryan Cooper gets introspective, Wonho embraces the furry, Antoni Porowski with man’s best friend, Cheyenne Jackson cowboys it up, and more Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Arthur Nory

Trevor Donovan

Jonathan Bennett

Nicholas Hoult

Sam Heughan

Henry Cavill

Ed Westwick

Jesus Luz

Jamie Dornan

Stephen Amell

Wilson Cruz

Alan Ritchson

Adam Lambert

Diego Tinoco

Jaden Smith

Neil Patrick Harris

Ryan Cooper

Wonho

Antoni Porowski

Nick Adams

Cheyenne Jackson

