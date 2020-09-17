Socialite Life
Now Reading
Nicole Poturalski Doesn’t Hate Angelina Jolie, Ryan Lochte’s Mommy Issues, Lori Loughlin Gets Her Choice of Prisons, Jerry Harris, the Batman, and More
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Nicole Poturalski Doesn’t Hate Angelina Jolie, Ryan Lochte’s Mommy Issues, Lori Loughlin Gets Her Choice of Prisons, Jerry Harris, the Batman, and More

by
September 17, 2020
Nicole Poturalski

In today’s Quickies, Nicole Poturalski doesn’t hate Angelina Jolie, Ryan Lochte‘s mommy issues, Lori Loughlin gets her choice of prisons, Jerry Harris arrested and charged, and more.

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ For your viewing pleasure. Check out this extended look at Drag Race Holland! [OMG BLOG]

Call Me By Your Name director defends casting straight actors in gay roles. [Towleroad]

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian are boycotting social media today. For just today. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Kanye West pees on Grammy Award in a new video. If you’re into that sort of thing, you can watch the video. [Curt and Frank]

Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]

Janelle Monae looking extra gorgeous as she kicks off promo for Antebellum. [Go Fug Yourself]

American Girl debuts 80s historical doll with a scrunchie and leggings. [Celebitchy]

Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X