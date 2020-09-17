In today’s Quickies, Nicole Poturalski doesn’t hate Angelina Jolie, Ryan Lochte‘s mommy issues, Lori Loughlin gets her choice of prisons, Jerry Harris arrested and charged, and more.
- Nicole Poturalski Doesn’t Hate Angelina Jolie, Ryan Lochte’s Mommy Issues, Lori Loughlin Gets Her Choice of Prisons, Jerry Harris, the Batman, and More
- Gwyneth Paltrow Is New Spokesperson for an Anti-Wrinkle Injectable Xeomin
- Stassi Schroeder Says She Wasn’t Anti-Racist But Asks You to Forgive Her for Her Racist Behavior
- Charlie Sheen Denies He Had Anything to Do With Denise Richards Exiting RHOBH
- Mickey Guyton is the First Black Woman to Perform Solo at ACM Awards
- Taylor Swift’s Stalker, Eric Swarbrick, Sentenced to 30 Months in Jail
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ For your viewing pleasure. Check out this extended look at Drag Race Holland! [OMG BLOG]
★ Call Me By Your Name director defends casting straight actors in gay roles. [Towleroad]
★ Celebrities like Kim Kardashian are boycotting social media today. For just today. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Kanye West pees on Grammy Award in a new video. If you’re into that sort of thing, you can watch the video. [Curt and Frank]
★ Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Janelle Monae looking extra gorgeous as she kicks off promo for Antebellum. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ American Girl debuts 80s historical doll with a scrunchie and leggings. [Celebitchy]
★ Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]