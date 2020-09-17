★ For your viewing pleasure. Check out this extended look at Drag Race Holland! [OMG BLOG]

★ Call Me By Your Name director defends casting straight actors in gay roles. [Towleroad]

★ Celebrities like Kim Kardashian are boycotting social media today. For just today. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Kanye West pees on Grammy Award in a new video. If you’re into that sort of thing, you can watch the video. [Curt and Frank]

★ Did you catch the very hunky Justin on House Hunters? [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Janelle Monae looking extra gorgeous as she kicks off promo for Antebellum. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ American Girl debuts 80s historical doll with a scrunchie and leggings. [Celebitchy]

★ Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]