No Time To Die’s China Premiere and Press Tour Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The makers of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die have been forced to postpone a lucrative publicity tour in China as cinemas in the country remain shut in efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Deadline confirms Daniel Craig and the rest of the No Time to Die cast will not attend the planned Beijing screening of the film, nor the planned publicity tour throughout the country of China.

Uncertainty stemming from the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent quarantines have resulted in many movie theaters across China — the second-biggest box office market in the world — closing their doors in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease.

About 70,000 movie theaters across China have been closed amid the outbreak, which has forced over 50 million people in the country to remain inside in hopes of containing the spread of the virus. Movie theaters are reportedly set to be closed until April as a result.

It is unclear when exactly business will resume as normal, with reports suggesting over 1,600 people in China have died from the Coronavirus at the time of writing.

The final title to Craig’s James Bond series, No Time to Die, was expected to be a big moneymaker for Universal Pictures – in part because of the Chinese market. The last James Bond movie, Spectre, made more than $880 million worldwide – $83.5 million came from China.

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the franchise and will be the last one to star Daniel Craig in the role of 007. The franchise has yet to find a successor to Craig, who has been leading the series since 2006’s Casino Royale, also going on to appear in Spectre, Skfyall, and Quantum of Solace.

