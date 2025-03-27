Orville Peck reveals that he’s a ‘recovering love addict’

Orville Peck is getting real about his romantic life.

The masked country crooner and soon-to-be Broadway performer recently chatted with host Anna Martin on The New York Times‘ Modern Love podcast, spilling the tea about his relationships and how those experiences shape his tunes.

Anyone who’s vibed with Peck’s music knows his songs often deal with that classic country theme of pining and searching for love and happiness. Now, he’s sharing with Martin why those kinds of lyrics hit so close to home for him.

“I’m a recovering love addict myself,” Peck revealed. “And I think the problem is when you are a sensitive person and you somehow feel ostracized, perhaps, you have this sense of yearning. I think this actually happens a lot with queer people.”

Orville Peck At The ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Show Studios on July 24, 2024. Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

“Not just queer people, obviously, but from my perspective, I grew up with a lot of yearning…” he continued. “I was out, but all my friends were skaters and punks, and they were all straight boys. And I was always in love with all these guys. And it was like, my whole life was centered around this sort of unrequited love. And I never really developed that sort of healthy relationship to love.”

Peck’s taking a quick break from his masked country singing gig to rock some makeup as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Orville Peck attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

He showed off his maskless look as the Emcee in a recent chat with The New York Times, explaining, “the mask is part of my expression personally as an artist and a very big personal part of me. But I’m here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity to it. I wouldn’t have necessarily done this for just anything. But this is probably my favorite musical of all time.”

Orville Peck’s run on Broadway’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club kicks off Monday, March 31. Want more info? Head to KitKat.Club.