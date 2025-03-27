Orville Peck reveals that he’s a ‘recovering love addict’

Orville Peck is getting real about his romantic life.
The masked country crooner and soon-to-be Broadway performer recently chatted with host Anna Martin on The New York Times‘ Modern Love podcast, spilling the tea about his relationships and how those experiences shape his tunes.
Anyone who’s vibed with Peck’s music knows his songs often deal with that classic country theme of pining and searching for love and happiness. Now, he’s sharing with Martin why those kinds of lyrics hit so close to home for him.
“I’m a recovering love addict myself,” Peck revealed. “And I think the problem is when you are a sensitive person and you somehow feel ostracized, perhaps, you have this sense of yearning. I think this actually happens a lot with queer people.”
“Not just queer people, obviously, but from my perspective, I grew up with a lot of yearning…” he continued. “I was out, but all my friends were skaters and punks, and they were all straight boys. And I was always in love with all these guys. And it was like, my whole life was centered around this sort of unrequited love. And I never really developed that sort of healthy relationship to love.”
Peck’s taking a quick break from his masked country singing gig to rock some makeup as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway.
He showed off his maskless look as the Emcee in a recent chat with The New York Times, explaining, “the mask is part of my expression personally as an artist and a very big personal part of me. But I’m here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity to it. I wouldn’t have necessarily done this for just anything. But this is probably my favorite musical of all time.”
Orville Peck’s run on Broadway’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club kicks off Monday, March 31. Want more info? Head to KitKat.Club.
LINK LOVE
|Gwen Stefani ‘Doesn’t Care’ if She Alienates Fans by Going ‘Full MAGA’ (Celebitchy)
|OMG, ‘Scuse! Jonathan Majors’ Body Is MAYJAHS as Killian Maddox in ‘Magazine Dreams’ (omg blog)
|Cate Blanchett Doesn’t Want You to Be Able to Watch Awards Shows (Pajiba)
|2025 Awards Season Retrospective: Zoe Saldaña (Go Fug Yourself)
|Milkshake Dreams: Modus Vivendi’s Illusion Line (Boy Culture)
|Scott Gardner’s White Party (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Get up to 30% OFF HOKA running shoes! [HOKA]
- Go big or go home! The Samsung 49″ Odyssey QD-OLED G9 Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is 33% OFF. [Amazon]
- Get smart with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, an AI-powered smart ring available now for up to 63% off when you trade in at Samsung. [Samsung]
- Get 20% off Native Moisturizing Lotion 3-packs. [Native]
- Save 20% on the ThruNite V3 2403 High Lumen Flashlight, USB C Rechargeable LED Handheld Flashlight. [Amazon]
- Keep your drinks cool with the Igloo automatic self-cleaning countertop ice maker. Save 11%! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band! [Best Buy]
- Looking for a perfect night’s sleep? The Soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Sleep Earbuds, Noise Blocking Sleep Headphones might help. Now $30 OFF! [Best Buy]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.