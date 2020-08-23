Paris Hilton is opening up for the very first time about the abuse she says she experienced as a teenager in an interview with People.

The reality star is gearing up to release her documentary, This Is Paris, which is set to debut on her YouTube channel on September 14.

Paris Hilton attends The Glam App Celebration Event at Cleo on June 19, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

As reported by People, the documentary, which was part of the Tribeca Film Festival, details parts of Paris’s life that she had previously kept private, including her experiences while attending several boarding schools as a teenager.

“The staff would say terrible things,” she told the magazine. “They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Paris Hilton poses for a selfie during a promotion visit to Australia to launch her 23rd fragrance, Ros√© Rush on November 30, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images for Paris Hilton)

Hilton’s parents sent her to the Utah facility in the late 1990s, when she was 17 years old and getting in trouble for sneaking out to go to clubs or parties. She spent 11 months at the facility before she left when she turned 18.

She told the magazine that she was abused by staff at the facility, and was disciplined when she tried to alert her parents about how she was being treated. She was placed in solitary confinement, she said, when staff found out she was planning to run away.

Paris Hilton walks the runway for the The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“I was having panic attacks and crying every single day,” Hilton told the magazine. “I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.”

Hilton’s experience at the Utah facility will be highlighted in her documentary, which releases Sept. 14 on her YouTube channel.

Paris Hilton attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

The celebrity told People that she wanted to speak out about what happened to her to bring awareness to the “troubled teen industry” and so-called behavior improvement schools.