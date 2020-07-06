It was inevitable. As soon as Kanye West tweeted his candidacy for a 2020 presidential run, a slew of other celebrities announced their candidacy for president as well.
On the Fourth of July West announced that he’s running for president against President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” the designer wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”
He quickly got the much-coveted Elon Musk endorsement and the approval, or a least a retweet, from his wife Kim Kardashian.
Shortly after Kanye’s announcement, other celebrities like Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, and Hilary Duff, and possibly Bob Saget had some fun and quickly threw their hat into the ring.
And then there were the celebrities like Tyler Oakley, Eric Balfour, Octavia Spencer, were frankly just plain disgusted at the gall of Kanye West.
THE LATEST
- Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff Are Running For President Too
- Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead at 41 Following Extended Battle With Coronavirus
- Meet Instagram Hottie Dusty Lachowicz
- SL Recommends: Heathmade Manly, Himal Corn Hole Boards, Independence Mask from Indie Source and More!
- Male Model Monday: Stefan Petrov, Chase Mattson, Jhona Burjack & More
- The Week in Drag – Pride Anthems From Honey Davenport and Monét X Change, Blair St. Clair Gets Exposed, Jan and Trinity the Tuck Stan Pop Icons and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Looking for a new home? Well, the Towson house from John Waters‘ Serial Mom is up for sale! [OMG BLOG]
★ A Miami-Dade police officer has been “relieved of duty” after a viral video showed him sucker-punching a black woman following a dispute at the airport. [Towleroad]
★ Ozark will be back for one final glorious two-part season! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Despite his status as one of the hottest mask-wearers around, NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky has tested positive for the new coronavirus. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ This is what Angelina Jolie wore 20 years ago at the Mission: Impossible II premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The six-count indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell includes abuse and exploitation. [Celebitchy]
★ Actor Adam Perry wants to you to take COVID-19 very, very seriously. And he should know being a survivor of the virus. [Boy Culture]