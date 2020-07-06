It was inevitable. As soon as Kanye West tweeted his candidacy for a 2020 presidential run, a slew of other celebrities announced their candidacy for president as well.

On the Fourth of July West announced that he’s running for president against President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” the designer wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He quickly got the much-coveted Elon Musk endorsement and the approval, or a least a retweet, from his wife Kim Kardashian.

Shortly after Kanye’s announcement, other celebrities like Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, and Hilary Duff, and possibly Bob Saget had some fun and quickly threw their hat into the ring.

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020

I have a BIG announcement to make!! Last night, as a joke, I tweeted and asked if I should run for President too…. But thanks to all your kind support, I’ve made a decision… Stand by, ‘cause HERE IT COMES… — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 5, 2020

And then there were the celebrities like Tyler Oakley, Eric Balfour, Octavia Spencer, were frankly just plain disgusted at the gall of Kanye West.

Do you guys think this is all a joke? That potentially pulling votes away from the only nominee who can defeat Donald Trump is cute or funny? This is the height of privilege, ultimately it won't hurt you, you're wealthy enough to survive 4 more years of Trump! Come the fuck on! — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) July 5, 2020

there are no words pic.twitter.com/Sz4d2wDog5 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 5, 2020

Too much foolishness today. #SitAllTheWayDown — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 5, 2020

It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it. #2020vision — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 5, 2020

