Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff Are Running For President Too
Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff Are Running For President Too

July 6, 2020
Lisa Rinna 2020
Photo via Lisa Rinna/Instagram

It was inevitable. As soon as Kanye West tweeted his candidacy for a 2020 presidential run, a slew of other celebrities announced their candidacy for president as well.

On the Fourth of July West announced that he’s running for president against President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” the designer wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

He quickly got the much-coveted Elon Musk endorsement and the approval, or a least a retweet, from his wife Kim Kardashian.

Shortly after Kanye’s announcement, other celebrities like Lisa Rinna, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, and Hilary Duff, and possibly Bob Saget had some fun and quickly threw their hat into the ring.

We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club 🙄 After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming…California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer🤷🏼‍♀️ It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks! Oh and I’m running for President.

And then there were the celebrities like Tyler Oakley, Eric Balfour, Octavia Spencer, were frankly just plain disgusted at the gall of Kanye West.

