Prince Willam made an appearance on BBC Radio 5Live’s That Peter Crouch podcast and recalled the gift that he regrets giving his wife Kate Middleton.

The 38-year-old Prince first met Catherine – with whom he has children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two – at college in Scotland and he revealed she still hasn’t forgiven him for the present, which he gifted to her early in their courtship.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations on July 5, 2020 in Norfolk, England. Sunday marks the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the National Health Service (NHS). The UK has hailed its NHS for the work they have done during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice.”

“I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see.’ She was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?’. It didn’t go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations on July 5, 2020 in Norfolk, England. Sunday marks the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the National Health Service (NHS). The UK has hailed its NHS for the work they have done during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At least he can laugh about it now, joking, “I think that sealed the deal, really.”

Prince William appeared on the podcast to discuss his mental health initiative, Heads Up, ahead of Saturday’s Heads Up FA Cup Final between soccer teams Arsenal and Chelsea. William emphasized the importance of speaking about mental health and seeking help when needed.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations on July 5, 2020 in Norfolk, England. Sunday marks the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the National Health Service (NHS). The UK has hailed its NHS for the work they have done during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“We all have mental health, and we all have to stay mentally fit,” he said. “It’s a strength to talk about your mental health, it’s not a weakness. You know, if you’re not feeling well, something’s bothering you, talk about it—it’s not a problem.”