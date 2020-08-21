Queen + Adam Lambert to Release First Live Album and Home Video

Well, this is exciting news! Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World features the top twenty favorite performances selected by the band themselves.

Live Around The World will feature tracks that were personally selected by Roger Taylor, Adam Lambert, and guitarist Brian May from more than 200 performances, and will include Freddie Mercury’s iconic “Ay-Ohs” section.

After looking back at their YouTube Watch Party from June, which featured highlights from their previous tours, that they decided to put together the clips in one place for their fans to view at their leisure.

Drummer Roger Taylor explained: “We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring. We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

Guitarist Brian May said: “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last seven years with our brother Adam Lambert.”

“It’s a first! As you watch and listen to these tracks you’ll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set. The collection climaxes in Sydney earlier this year when, in support Fire Fight Australia, we recreated the complete Queen Live Aid set. It was a historic event for a great cause – with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985. It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world.”

READ MORE: Check Out More Adam Lambert News

Lambert added: “When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a Live album just felt right. It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years.”

Below is the full track list for Queen and Adam Lambert: Live Around The World

Tear It Up: The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018 Now I’m Here: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014 Another One Bites The Dust: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014 Fat Bottomed Girls ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019 Don’t Stop Me Now: Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016 I Want To Break Free: Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016 Somebody To Love: Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016 Love Kills: The Ballad iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014 I Was Born To Love You: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014 Under Pressure: Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019 Who Wants To Live Forever: Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016 The Show Must Go On: The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018 Love Of My Life: The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018 Bohemian Rhapsody: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 Radio Ga Ga: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 Ay-Ohs: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 Hammer To Fall: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 Crazy Little Thing Called Love: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 We Will Rock You: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020 We Are The Champions: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

October 2nd cannot come soon enough!