Rebel Wilson Claims She Saw Ben Affleck on RAYA Dating App

Actress Rebel Wilson opened up on the radio show Fitzy & Wippa about her current love life, saying she’s still “unlucky in love.”

That’s said, she’s still giving dating a shot and has been using the celebrity dating app RAYA to find that perfect mate.

“The problem is you can’t meet anybody! They’re normally overseas or interstate and some states still have their borders closed. I’m not a danger!” Wilson explained.

When asked if she had matched with any A-listers, Wilson let slip that she had matched with Ben Affleck — however, she still has her sights set on another famous star.

“I hear Channing Tatum‘s on there, but he hasn’t come up on my feed yet so I’ll keep swiping!” she said.

Affleck is currently and very publicly dating actress Ana de Armas.

During her interview, the Pitch Perfect star revealed that she has been working on not only her physical fitness during quarantine but her emotional health, explaining that she is an emotional eater and has been using podcasts to help.

“I’ve been trying to work on my mind, listen to a lot of podcasts about it, and trying to learn and grow. Because it is half in your mind as well,” she said.

“Hopefully by the end of this pandemic I’ll be ripped!”

