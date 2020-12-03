In today’s Quickies — Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville, Jamie Dornan, and more!

The COVID concerns pausing production on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills run way deeper than an infected crew member … we’ve learned several cast members also have the virus.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have also tested positive for COVID-19. We’re told they are all recovering at home and none of the women had serious symptoms.

The series started filming its new season toward the end of October, and our sources say there were safety protocols in place including testing and temperature checks … but that couldn’t stop a COVID outbreak from impacting production.

