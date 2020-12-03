Socialite Life
RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley all have COVID-19
RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley all have COVID-19

December 3, 2020
Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley
In today’s Quickies Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville, Jamie Dornan, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

The COVID concerns pausing production on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills run way deeper than an infected crew member … we’ve learned several cast members also have the virus.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZKyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley have also tested positive for COVID-19. We’re told they are all recovering at home and none of the women had serious symptoms.

The series started filming its new season toward the end of October, and our sources say there were safety protocols in place including testing and temperature checks … but that couldn’t stop a COVID outbreak from impacting production.

