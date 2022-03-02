RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s criminal trial postponed as she continues fight over subpoenas

Published by

Radar Online

Jen Shah will have to wait for her day in court. Radar has learned The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s trial has been postponed for another four months.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Bravo personality-turned-accused fraudster’s trial will kick off on July 11. Shah was originally scheduled to head to trial on March 22.

“The final pretrial conference is adjourned to June 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m,” the docs read. “The trial is adjourned to July 11, 2022, at 9:20 a.m.”

Shah is facing years in prison over her alleged role in a massive telemarketing scheme that reportedly ran for nearly a decade. Prosecutors accuse the RHOSLC star of targeting elderly people for companies to scam. She has denied all allegations against her.

Shah isn’t just fighting prosecutors. As Radar exclusively reported, ABC is trying to squash a subpoena the housewife sent its way over unaired footage from the documentary, The Housewife and the Shah Shocker, that aired on Hulu back in November.

The 48-minute clip contained interviews with Shah’s family, journalists, alleged fraud victims, and investigators from the Department of Homeland Security. ABC’s motion says Shah is demanding “sweeping categories of records in ABC News’ possession related to the Documentary, including all video footage — whether broadcast or not — and all documents concerning the dozens of interviews taken for the Program, including all unpublished reporter notes and internal communications.”

ABC News argues that Shah doesn’t have the right to the unaired footage.

Shah was arrested in March 2021, as was her assistant Stuart Smith. She has always maintained her innocent; however, Stuart quickly flipped. He pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice in exchange for offering information on the co-defendants, including the RHOSLC star.

While Shah wants access to ABC News’ footage, she doesn’t want jurors to see anything from the Bravo show. She recently filed a motion demanding that none of the RHOSLC clips make it into evidence. According to Shah, the episodes are heavily edited with storylines carefully crafted by producers.

“The Housewives franchise is part of the ‘reality TV’ genre, which is defined as TV made from ordinary people ‘playing’ themselves in a TV show,” her lawyer argued.

The judge has yet to make a decision on her request.