In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring Rihanna, The Batman, GLOW, Kelly Dodd, Jennifer Aniston, Selena, and more!
This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!
Rihanna has broken her silence after being criticized for using a song that contained sacred Islamic verses at her latest Savage x Fenty fashion show.
The singer and businesswoman took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 6 to apologize to her Muslim fans over her and her team’s decision to use the song during the show.
Rihanna began by thanking the Muslim community for pointing out their mistake, which she called a “huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show.” The Grammy winner later added, “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”
“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of our project was completely irresponsible!” Rih went on saying, promising that this kind of thing would not happen again in the near future. “Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.” [CNN]
In Other News
See Original | Powered by elink
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
- Brad Pitt Wants 50/50 Custody with Angelina Jolie
- Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’
- Rihanna Apologizes for Using Song With Sacred Islamic Verses During Lingerie Fashion Show and More Quickies
- Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth React to Jessica Alba’s ‘90210’ No Eye Contact Set Claims
- Kellyanne Conway Orders Daughter Claudia Conway to Retract TikTok COVID Comments — WATCH
- Things Did Not Go Well for Tyra Banks on ‘Dancing With the Stars’