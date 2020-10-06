In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring Rihanna, The Batman, GLOW, Kelly Dodd, Jennifer Aniston, Selena, and more!

Rihanna has broken her silence after being criticized for using a song that contained sacred Islamic verses at her latest Savage x Fenty fashion show.

The singer and businesswoman took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 6 to apologize to her Muslim fans over her and her team’s decision to use the song during the show.

Rihanna began by thanking the Muslim community for pointing out their mistake, which she called a “huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show.” The Grammy winner later added, “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”

“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of our project was completely irresponsible!” Rih went on saying, promising that this kind of thing would not happen again in the near future. “Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.” [CNN]

