Rihanna for the September 2020 Issue of Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna lands on the cover, or should I say she covers all 26 editions of Harper’s Bazaar‘s September issues.

“At 32, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is already an icon,” the publication wrote about the megastar. “But the secret to her success in the beauty business might lie in how she has reimagined what it means to be one.”

“Even in quarantine, Rihanna’s style prevails,” Harper’s Bazaar captioned an image of the cover star.

Photo by Gray Sorrenti/Harper’s Bazaar

There’s another attention-grabbing photo of Rihanna not-so-casually taking out trash rocking a pair of dark shades and a graphic t-shirt from Artifact New York that reads “End Racism.”

The news of Rihanna’s captivating magazine cover comes on the heels of the release of the debut of her latest launched Fenty Skin collection.

Photo by Gray Sorrenti/Harper’s Bazaar

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skincare from the very beginning. It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time,” Rihanna said in the cover story.

Photo by Gray Sorrenti/Harper’s Bazaar

The September 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar U.S. will be available on newsstands on September 8.

Photo by Gray Sorrenti/Harper’s Bazaar

Photo by Gray Sorrenti/Harper’s Bazaar