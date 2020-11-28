Robert Pattinson, Pietro Boselli, Lil Nas X, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Robert Pattinson for Dior, Pietro Boselli is in the ring, Lil Nas X wears his Christmas spirit, and his close up, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Joel Kinnaman

Chris Colfer

Trevor Donovan

Diplo

Dwayne Johnson

Lenny Kravitz

Pietro Boselli

Pierson Fodé

Jorge Blanco

Lil Nas X

Shawn Mendes

Chris Hemsworth

Robert Pattinson