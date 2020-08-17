Socialite Life
Rose McGowan Accuses Alexander Payne of Past Sexual Misconduct
Rose McGowan Accuses Alexander Payne of Past Sexual Misconduct

August 17, 2020
Rose McGowan and Alexander Payne
Photos by Getty Images

Actress Rose McGowan has accused the director and screenwriter Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct when she was just 15-years-old.

McGowan, known for her involvement in the #MeToo movement, tweeted earlier today (August 17, 2020):

“Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15.”

In a second tweet, she tweeted a photo of herself at 15 with the message:

“I just want an acknowledgment and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15.”

The incident would have occurred around 1988, when Payne was 27.

As of yet, Payne has not responded.

