Actress Rose McGowan has accused the director and screenwriter Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct when she was just 15-years-old.

McGowan, known for her involvement in the #MeToo movement, tweeted earlier today (August 17, 2020):

“Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15.”

In a second tweet, she tweeted a photo of herself at 15 with the message:

“I just want an acknowledgment and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15.”

The incident would have occurred around 1988, when Payne was 27.

As of yet, Payne has not responded.