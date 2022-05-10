Ryan Gosling wants The Gray Man to start a franchise

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Ryan Gosling hopes ‘The Gray Man‘ launches a franchise.

The 41-year-old star features in the big-budget Netflix movie as the CIA’s most skilled mercenary who operates under the alias Sierra Six and explains that he already wants to make more films.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Ryan said: “I loved making this film. I’d love to do it again. I’m hoping we can bump Six up to a name status at some point, just for his own sanity.”

Ryan is selective about which roles he takes on and revealed he was drawn to the project as his character is a spy who wasn’t on any kind of mission – although he finds himself with a price on his head and hunted by international assassins when he uncovers some dark secrets.

The ‘La La Land’ actor said: “His goals aren’t monetary, it’s not about treasure, it’s not revenge. He just wants to have the right to sit on the couch and watch Netflix like the rest of us.”

Gosling also praised how the makers of the film – which also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page – were able to blend both action and humour together.

He explained: “In almost every scene, we tried to set it up so that he was at a disadvantage. And it becomes about watching him use whatever is in his environment to gain leverage.

“And what he uses most consistently is a sense of humour. It’s a survival tool. If he can find what’s funny about the absurdity of the situation, he can distance himself from the danger of it.”