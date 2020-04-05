Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious Response to Tom Holland’s Shirtless Handstand Challenge
Actor Tom Holland participated in a bizarre challenge on Instagram this week due to boredom during self-quarantine — the shirtless handstand Instagram challenge.
The challenge involves doing a shirtless handstand while trying to put a T-shirt on, and although Holland completed the challenge it did not look like it was easy for him.
The Spider-Man star challenged Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to participate and, well one of them did.
A ponytail sporting Gyllenhaal accepted the challenge and looked as if he had an easier time than Holland did.
As for Ryan Reynolds, his expression to being challenged was priceless.
Nope. Not gonna happen.
