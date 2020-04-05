Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious Response to Tom Holland’s Shirtless Handstand Challenge

Actor Tom Holland participated in a bizarre challenge on Instagram this week due to boredom during self-quarantine — the shirtless handstand Instagram challenge.

The challenge involves doing a shirtless handstand while trying to put a T-shirt on, and although Holland completed the challenge it did not look like it was easy for him.

Good to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man training is (somewhat) paying off 🙃



(via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/jGINhscvwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

The Spider-Man star challenged Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to participate and, well one of them did.

Photo via Tom Holland /Instagram

A ponytail sporting Gyllenhaal accepted the challenge and looked as if he had an easier time than Holland did.

Jake via IG Stories #2 pic.twitter.com/mmlVOWB3tz — Jake Gyllenhaal BR (@gyllenhaalbr) April 2, 2020

As for Ryan Reynolds, his expression to being challenged was priceless.

Nope. Not gonna happen.

