Ryan Reynolds offered his support for a fellow Canadian on Saturday after learning the tragic story of her stolen Build-A-Bear.
“Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home,” Reynolds tweeted.
The actor also retweeted an article from CBC which explained the significance of the stuffed animal to Vancouver resident Mara Soriano.
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Ryan Reynolds News
You see, this Build-A-Bear is not your ordinary Build-A-Bear, as it had the woman’s late mother’s voice recorded and put into a custom Build-A-Bear after her mother went into hospice care for cancer treatment.
Soriano, 28, had her late mother’s voice recorded and put into a custom Build-A-Bear after her mother went into hospice care for cancer treatment.
“At hospice her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with,” she told CBC. “That bear is the last memory I have of her speaking in her normal voice. She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she’ll always be with me.”
Soriano’s mom died of cancer in June 2019.
After Ryan’s offer George Stroumboulopoulos, a Canadian talk show host also offered an additional $5000 to Ryan’s reward.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Adam Lambert Performed ‘Ready To Run’ During Joe Biden’s Celebration For Change Fundraiser — WATCH
🏳️🌈 Zack Snyder Unveils Henry Cavill Wearing Black Superman Suit in New Justice League Clip
🏳️🌈 Woman Uses ‘C-Word’ Racial Slur Towards Asian Employee at USPS Employee
🏳️🌈 NRA Karen Threatens to Shoot Man Asking Her to Wear a Mask
🏳️🌈 Couple Wears Swastikas on Their Masks at Walmart to Persuade You From Not Voting for Biden
🏳️🌈 Back the Blue Rally Protestors in Pittsburgh Chant ‘Kill Transgenders’ & ‘Kill Faggots’ – WATCH
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Quote of the day: Gwyneth Paltrow says Rob Lowe’s wife taught her “how to give a blowjob.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Watch as Anderson Cooper interrupts coronavirus town hall with an update on his son, Wyatt: “He Smells Like Milk.” [Towleroad]
★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Karen finally has her OWN theme song! [Curt and Frank]
★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Ana de Armas is taking an Affleck break. Let’s all join her. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ JK Rowling has sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture and her transphobia. [Celebitchy]
★ This classic clip from Password Plus featuring Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Walt, bless his heart, is truly something wonderful. [Boy Culture]