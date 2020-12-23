Socialite Life
Now Reading
Sex and the City series set for a possible return minus Samantha
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Sex and the City series set for a possible return minus Samantha

by
December 23, 2020
Sex and the City

According to reports, Sex and the City is set to return to HBO Max for a new series. While it looks like the long-awaited third SATC film is officially not happening, Page Six reports that fans of the show can expect to see more of Carrie and friends, in the form of a new limited series.

The planned limited reboot for HBO Max will not include Kim Cattrall, following her long-running feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

If true, Kim’s absence will not come as a surprise to longtime fans of the franchise.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City feud

Cattrall who played the sassy and powerful Samantha Jones has been in a bitter public feud with Parker for the past few years.

In 2018, Parker expressed her condolences to Cattrall when the latter’s brother died.

At the time, Cattrall replied, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

She also said via Instagram, “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

See Also
Noah Cyrus Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party At The Lot Studios - Inside
Noah Cyrus’ Nearly Naked CMT Music Awards Outfit Was Something and More Quickies

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, spoke to Entertainment Tonight last September about how she was interested in doing “some episodes of Sex and the City”, but “wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a revisit.”

“I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media.” Add to that, “sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Steve Grand, Ricky Martin, Skylar Astin, and more Insta Snaps

NeNe Leakes calls for a boycott of Bravo

Brad Pitt to spend Christmas with Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox

Sex and the City series set for a possible return minus Samantha

WTF: The Kimberly Guilfoyle dance — WATCH

Jeopardy! announcer and producer remember Alex Trebek as final episodes are set to air

Rachel Zoe ‘scarred for life’ after 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from ski lift

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X