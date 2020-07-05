SL Recommends: Heathmade Manly, Himal Corn Hole Boards, Independence Mask from Indie Source and More!

Welcome to the latest SL Recommends, where we highlight some of our favorite things that we love!

The list can be made up of everything from fashion, products, movies, food, music, tv shows, books, travel destinations, apps, restaurants and really, anything that we truly love.

Some of the things making our list this week are the Heathmade Manly, Himal Corn Hole Boards, Independence Mask from Indie Source and more.

Check out all of our recommendations below

Heathmade Manly

Guys, do you have dry skin? Is there a dry patch of skin that needs healing? Say hello to the all-natural Manly Lotion Bar featuring bay leaf, tobacco and lavender from Heathmade.

This unique lotion bar helps nourish and soothe dry skin. This did wonders for my dry heal and rough elbows.

Plus, it is super simple to use. Just massage the bar directly onto your skin, and your body heat naturally melts the lotion. Continue massaging the lotion into your skin until it is totally absorbed.

Don’t worry ladies, Heathmade also has products for you too.

Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards

Are you ready for some backyard fun this summer? Bring some fun to the next summer party with the Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards!

This cornhole game set comes with a carrying bag.

The bags, boards, and stakes all store neatly in the included travel bag which can be kept in a beach tote, the trunk of your car, in your garage, or almost anywhere else you want to catch a quick game.

Independence Mask from Indie Source

With the growing number of cases of coronavirus, we should all be wearing a mask when heading outdoors, at parties (try and avoid those right now) and into businesses.

Your mask does serve a greater purpose, but it might as well look fabulous too. The Independence Mask from Indie Source comes in over 20 different styles.

The kicker, with every mask purchase Indie Source will donate a mask to a service or health care professional in need. Buy a mask and do your part in help flattening that curve!

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV

If you’re looking for a high-quality yet affordable TV, then you should definitely check out the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV!

Fire TV Edition brings together live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna and use Alexa to instantly search for and watch live over-the-air TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming movies and TV shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more.

Plus, you can subscribe to Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and others to stream even more of your favorite live TV shows. You can also connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI ports.

Go beyond streaming with access to tens of thousands of Alexa skills. Want to order pizza? Check the score? Play a game? Alexa can do that too!

