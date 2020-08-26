Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came under fire after leaked video reportedly showed the actor singing the N-word as he enjoyed a road trip with his friends.

Schnapp and his friends were singing along to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown‘s “Freaky Friday” during a road trip.

The lyrics go a little something like this:

“What up, my na, what up, my na?” he sang his heart out, bouncing his head up and down. “Bigs up, my na, we up, my na. You py a, ns, man, fk y’all ns. ‘Cause I’m that na, na, na.”

The video was originally posted on Schnapp’s friend’s Instagram account and has since been deleted. After it circulated on social media yesterday (Tuesday, August 25), the actor took to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

Read Noah Schnapp’s Statement

“Hi guys. Recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbor’ over the N-word. I would truly never say the N-word and I’m not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. Using the word ‘neighbor’ in that song was just something my camp friends and I did.”

“I hope you all understand I could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if I was saying that slur without hesitation.”

“I apologize for using a replacement word. It is not my place to use one and I should of kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry.”