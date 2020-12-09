The 2020 Drag Fan Holiday Gift Guide

Just because we are facing a rather unconventional holiday season doesn’t mean we can’t share some fierce gift ideas to make it a little more fabulous! Whether they’ve been naughty or nice, this guide has something for everyone – and don’t feel guilty about picking up a little something special for yourself!

This year, the queens have lots of fun merch that makes a perfect gift. Visit your favorite queen’s site and scoop up autographed pictures, tees and so much more. One of the most unique gifts this year comes to us from none other than the Debutantess herself, Shangela. Keep the germs away with her Shanitizer, which comes I three fabulous scents – ProFRESHional, HalleLemon, and SugarDaddy. A portion of the proceeds from Shanitizer will be donated to the non-profit effort Feed the Queens. (If you’re in the giving mood, a donation to Feed the Queens will definitely put you on Santa’s nice list!)

The legendary Lady Bunny recently launched a new collection of shirts and accessories that will definitely make the season bright. You can check out the goodies here. We are also not bothered that the iconic Miss Coco Peru has treats to celebrate the season including mugs, ornaments and tees – all of which you can pick up in her online shop.

Drag Queen Merch is a great site to visit if you want a one-stop-shopping experience. Here you can find merch from queens from A to Z, including Ariel Versace, Honey Davenport, BenDeLaCreme, Bob the Drag Queen, Katya, Raja, Detox, Dida Ritz, India Ferrah, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Ivy Winters, Jade Jolie, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Thorgy Thor, Ginger Minj, Eureka O’Hara, Willam, Alaska and so many more.

If you want to get some drag goodies from across the pond, check out Binge Designs. The site not only has products from Drag Race UK’s Blu Hydrangea but also has everything from face masks to holiday ornaments featuring pop culture icons like Dolly Parton, the Spice Girls, Coco Peru and even Mama Ru herself.

If you can’t be there in person, why not send that special someone a video from Cameo? These personalized videos are the gift that truly keeps on giving. A true constellation of Drag Race stars, including Pandora Boxx, Manila Luzon, Jasmine Masters, Laganja Estranja, Tammie Brown, Mariah, Chad Michaels, Rock M Sakura, Peppermint, WillamandDarienne Lake– as well as stars from Drag Race UK (like Divina De Campo, Crystal, Baga Chipz and Cheryl Hole) Dragula (Landon Cider, Erika Klash and Ursula Major) and Canada’s Drag Race (BOA, Rita Baga and Lemon) – will record a one-of-a-kind holiday message for your loved ones. See all of the celebs and book your video at Cameo’s website.

If you want to beat your mug like your favorite queen, there are lots of eye shadows, lipsticks, blushes and more to choose from. Willam’s Suck Less collection offers gorgeous lashes, sparkly glitter and long-wearing lip varnish. Kim Chi Chic has brought back the “2 Queens 1 Desert” collection just in time for the holidays. These bright eye shadows and lush blushes are a collaboration between Kim and Naomi Smalls. Trixie Mattel’s Trixie Cosmetics collection also features a fab collab, the (currently sold out) Red Scare collection with Katya. There’s also the newly launched “Mod About You” blush palette and new lipsticks and glosses to bring out your inner doll.

We featured these books in last year’s guide, but if you’re looking for a great white elephant gift (or the perfect thing for your book-loving friends), these can definitely fit the bill. There’s Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood, Willam’s Suck Less: Where There’s a Willam, There’s a Way, and Bianca Del Rio’s Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert On Nothing With An Opinion On Everything.

Michelle Visage’s The Diva Rules: Ditch the Drama, Find Your Strength, and Sparkle Your Way to the Top and Mama Ru’s Workin’ It!: RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style and Guru are also available at Amazon or wherever you buy books.

The “slay belles” of RuPaul’s Drag Race have definitely got the goods to make the holidays merry, so get online, get shopping and support the queens!