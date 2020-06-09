The Five — A Dog and His Balloon, Repeal 50-A, How to Lobster, Dog Tail Wagging and Love

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring a dog and his balloon, Mariah Carey‘s plea for Repeal 50-A, Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Lobster,” dog tail wagging and love.

ONE: A Pup Plays With His Balloon

Decompress a little by watching this.

TWO: Listen To Mariah Carey

In New York State, the statute 50-A keeps officers’ disciplinary records “confidential and not subject to inspection or review” is under new scrutiny.

Please help #Repeal50A, a New York law that shields police wrongdoing by hiding records of misconduct, complaints, and abuse. Help end the violence by taking action now: https://t.co/d9r0X4HMyO @NYGovCuomo @AndreaSCousins @CarlHeastie pic.twitter.com/xVP33NMHLU — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 8, 2020

THREE: How to Lobster

Yep. This is really how ridiculous Donald Trump is. I’ve probably watched this video 25 times already.

FOUR: Tail Wagging

We could all use some cute.

The little Chihuahua at the end 😍 pic.twitter.com/uKn2x6IMyd — The Dodo (@dodo) June 9, 2020

FIVE: All We Need Is Love

NEW IN THE SL SHOP

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: Poland Airs First-Ever Television Commercial With a Gay Couple [OMG BLOG] Trump Floats Despicable Claim: 75-Year-Old Man Brutally Assaulted by Police Was ANTIFA ‘Set-Up’ Who ‘Fell Harder Than He Was Pushed’ [Towleroad] Scott Disick Keeping His Family Close During Recovery [Evil Beet Gossip] Jan-Michael Gambill Celebrated His 43th Shirtless and With a Cocktail [Kenneth in the 212] This Month’s British Vogue Covers Are Very Moving [Go Fug Yourself] Kate Beckinsale Consumes No Stimulants, No Caffeine & No Alcohol [Celebitchy] RIP Kurt Thomas [Boy Culture]