The Five — A Dog and His Balloon, Repeal 50-A, How to Lobster, Dog Tail Wagging and Love

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring a dog and his balloon, Mariah Carey‘s plea for Repeal 50-A, Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Lobster,” dog tail wagging and love.
ONE: A Pup Plays With His Balloon
Decompress a little by watching this.
TWO: Listen To Mariah Carey
In New York State, the statute 50-A keeps officers’ disciplinary records “confidential and not subject to inspection or review” is under new scrutiny.
THREE: How to Lobster
Yep. This is really how ridiculous Donald Trump is. I’ve probably watched this video 25 times already.
FOUR: Tail Wagging
We could all use some cute.
FIVE: All We Need Is Love
