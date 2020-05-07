The Five — Ansel Elgort, The Vivienne, Banksy, Baby Yoda Cereal, and Kelly Clarkson

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Ansel Elgort is in need of a hug, The Vivienne to release debut single, Banksy‘s new work of art, Baby Yoda cereal, and Kelly Clarkson covering Rosemary Clooney.

ONE

Someone needs to give Ansel Elgort a hug. Hopefully, he’s not staying at home alone.

I wish I could delete myself — Ansel (@AnselElgort) May 6, 2020

you ever just write in the text bubble a big long harangue and then at the end u delete it cuz it don't need to be said just felt good 2 write it? i shouudl probablly also delete this tweet but for this purpose im not — Ansel (@AnselElgort) May 7, 2020

TWO

Photo via The Vivienne/Instagram

The Drag Race UK champion, The Vivienne, will release her debut single “Tonight” later this month. Billed as “the epitome of the word banger”, the track will arrive on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, and is reportedly influenced by the drag star’s love of Dead or Alive and ’80s pop music.

THREE

Banksy pays tribute to health care workers that are at the frontlines of battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banksy posted the artwork on his Instagram page with the title “Game Changer”, referring to the fact that the boy in the painting has ditched the traditional superheroes (such as Batman and Spiderman) in exchange for a new hero – nurse.

The piece is currently being showcased in Southampton General Hospital on the south coast of England and honors all healthcare workers that are currently battling the Covid-19 pandemic that ravaging the world. The painting will remain on display in the hospital until autumn when it will be auctioned off to raise money for the NHS.

FOUR

Disney has teamed up with General Mills to craft a Baby Yoda cereal that’ll be out later this summer. What the serious fuck? Does anyone really need/want this?

FIVE

Kelly Clarkson covers Rosemary Clooney’s 1952 rendition of “You’ll Never Know” on the last Kelly Clarkson Show at Home and it is sublime.

