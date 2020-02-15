The Flash and Quantico Star Rick Cosnett Comes Out as Gay in Instagram Video

Rick Cosnett, who starred as Detective Eddie Thawne in The Flash, has come out as gay.

The actor announced the news on Instagram in a minute-long video on Friday (February 14, 2020).

“Hi, everyone. Dramatic pause … I’m gay,” he said. “I just wanted everyone to know because I’ve made a promise to myself to, uh, live my truth every day, and sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don’t even know about from childhood, and from society, and from … just life.”

Rick Cosnett attends “Billy Boy” Los Angeles premiere at Laemmle Music Hall on June 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Rick, 36, said many of his fans likely suspected he was gay.

“So, there you go. I’m sure most of you probably knew anyway. And, yeah, that’s actually all I wanted to say,” he said. “I also have a sty on my eye, which really adds to the whole drama of the whole thing.”

His reveal prompted many of his friends and former costars to comment.

Candice Patton, who starred in The Flash with Rick, wrote, “you’re one of the good ones. love u.” Danielle Panabaker posted a red heart emoji. Stage actor Hugo Bonemer added, “so proud of you,” along with a rainbow emoji.

Rick Cosnett attends “Billy Boy” Los Angeles premiere at Laemmle Music Hall on June 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Rick also starred in The Vampire Diaries and Quantico.

From Our Partners

Featured in the SL Shop