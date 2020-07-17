The Friday Cocktail — Ed’s Whale’s Tail

You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our holiday weekend.
This week’s cocktail comes from Ed’s Lobster Bar’s Sag Harbor location which is now offering a variety of delicious and hand-crafted mason jar cocktails on their menu this summer.
The most popular cocktail is Ed’s Whale’s Tail, which features ingredients such as Milagro Tequila, Blueberry Puree, and Sag Harbor Honey. That said, you can whip up a batch yourself at home!
Here is what you’ll need to make an Ed’s Whale’s Tail:
Ingredients
- 2 ounces Milagro Tequila
- 1 ounce Blueberry Puree
- 1⁄2 ounce Sag Harbor Honey
- Squeeze Fresh Lime juice
- Soda Water
Garnish
Lime peel
Method
Mix is all up and poor it into a mason jar over ice.
Courtesy of Chef Ed McFarland of Ed’s Lobster Bar in Sag Harbor, New York.
