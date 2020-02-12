The Queerties Are Coming!

The nominees for the 2020 Queerties have been announced, and the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race have snatched a ton of noms.
The awards celebrate the best of the best of the LGBTQ community in 23 categories from “Badass” to the “Next Big Thing.” Among the nominees are Lizzo (the epitome of “badass”), Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France (for their memoirs), Pose stars Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter, along with Matt Bomer.
Pose is up for best TV series, Rocketman is up for best popcorn movie (not that I am telling you who to vote for) and the queens of Drag Race are all over the place.
Trixie Mattel is up for three awards – Drag Royalty, best documentary for Moving Parts and best indie video for “Yellow Cloud”. Eastsiders, starring Willam, is up for best digital series and (of course) “Race Chaser”, with Willam and Alaska, is up for best podcast.
The dolls are going up against Mama Ru, whose “What’s the Tee?” podcast is also up for an award. RuPaul’s latest effort, Celebrity Drag Race is also nominated for the next big thing.
When it comes to the category of Drag Royalty, there are so many fabulous queens that it’s nearly impossible to choose just lone. Here are the nominees:
And, the Future All-Star category is also packed with some amazing, talented queens. Who will you choose?
You can vote once per day at Queerty.com and voting closes on Friday, February 21. Give some love to your favorite artists and performers and make your voice heard!
From Our Partners
- LISTEN TO THIS: Grimes Releases Videogame-Esque “Delete Forever” [OMG BLOG]
- Trevor Noah Reacts to New Charges Against Jussie Smollett: “Black Pinocchio” Needs “White-Lady Nickname” [Towleroad]
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Expecting First Child? [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Kerry Washington Looks Phenomenal on InStyle [Go Fug Yourself]
- Macaulay Culkin: “Stop Acting So Freaking Shocked That I’m Relatively Well-Adjusted” [Celebitchy]
- Song of the Day: “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News [Kenneth in the 212]
- Chris Evans Impresses Ted Cruz‘s Daughter [Boy Culture]
New in the SL Shop
We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.