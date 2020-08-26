Planning the last big barbecue of the season or Labor Day party? We have some recommendations for you from food to drinks to games to eyewear to masks (you still need to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) social distancing guidelines). We’ve got you covered.

Check out our Labor Day party recommendations below.

Tea North

There will definitely be cocktails consumed, but if you’re looking for a non-alcoholic alternative, then you’re going to have to stock up on Tea North.

Tea North gives a twist on your typical ice tea drink, as it’s an organic carbonated ice tea. The flavors that are created in-house from certified-organic loose-leaf tea blends, the company says.

The teas contains no sugar, sweetener, coloring, preservatives or calories. Plus, a portion of every sale goes to water.org, so you’re contributing to a good cause with every purchase.

The flavors unique blends such as Berry Bliss Herbal Ice Tea, Blueberry Rodeo Herbal Ice Tea, Raspberry Vanilla Mint Green Iced Tea, Orange Creamsicle Black Iced Tea, Classic Black Ice Tea, and my favorite Madagascar Coconut White Iced Tea.

Free Rain

Another beverage option is Free Rain which is a line of enhanced sparkling waters. Free Rain sparkling waters contain no added sugars and are available in three flavors, each containing a different adaptogen to improve mental and physical function throughout the day. Benefits include energy, focus and relaxation.

With flavors such as Tart Cherry & Siberian Ginseng (for energy), Blood Orange Ginger & Ashwagandha (for focus) and my personal favorite, Blackberry & Passionflower (for Calm), there is something for everyone.

Well Told

I still may have an adult beverage or two, and in doing so, I’ll be drinking it out of my Well Told Insulated Wine Tumbler which features a map of my home town of Madison, Wisconsin.

Well Told creates truly unique custom glasses that feature barware and accessories that feature etched maps of cities, town, states, astronomy, literature, history and more.

If there was ever a gift that there was an option for everything, a Well Told glass for accessory is that gift. With kids heading off to college, gifting them a glass that features either their hometown or the city in which they are going to college really makes for a special gift.

Mary’s Gone Crackers

On the snack front, you’re going to want to stock up on Mary’s Gone Crackers, a gluten-free, non-GMO, plant-based and organic cracker brand. They are simply delicious and incredibly flavorful and there is a huge variety of flavors to choose from including Herb, Black Pepper, Jalapeño, Basil & Garlic, Seaweed & Black Sesame, Garlic Rosemary and more!

They truly use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. These little snacks are crunchy, nutrient dense, and especially tasty with your favorite hummus or dip!

Siete Tortilla Chips

Who doesn’t love tortilla chips? My favorite brand is from Siete, who also makes soft tortillas, dips, and hot sauces that you can purchase at most major grocery store chains.

They are crispy and light and come in some delicious flavors such as Sea Salt, Ranch, Feugo, Lime and my favorite Sal Y Limon, as well as others.

I could eat a whole bag without even realizing it as they are so flavorful. Plus, they are grain-free so they are more healthy than your typical tortilla chip.

Better Body Foods

If you want to whip up some delicious food for your Labor Day BBQ, why not make your dishes a little more healthy by using Better Body Foods which only natural ingredients in their products.

They make such unique products like PBFit Peanut butter spread (which comes in an array of flavors), Avocado, Coconut, & Almond Oil, dressings such as Tumeric & Pepper Ranch, Thia Peanut Vinaigrette, Avocado Oil Chipotle Ranch, along with Organic Quinoa and a slew of other delicious products.

Looking for a twist on that burger, then check out this recipe for the Peanut Butter Nut burger.

It serves 4 and has Calories: 496, Fat: 31 grams, Carbs: 14 grams, Protein: 44 grams, Fiber: 4 grams.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef or ground turkey

4 hamburger buns

Toppings: – Lettuce – Tomato – Pickles – Onions

PBFit Peanut butter spread

Directions:

Preheat the grill to 400 degrees. Form meat into 4 patties and salt and pepper to taste Grill patties to desired doneness. Remove from the grill and place on buns. Top with toppings and generously pour PBfit Peanut Butter Spread.

Smelly Proof

What to do with those leftovers? While zip-loc bags are great, they don’t make them like they used to. Say hello to Smelly Proof plastic storage bags.

If you have leftovers like BBQ, burgers, potato salad and the like these are perfect. Just how good odor proof are these bags? I had some left over Camembert in a regular zip loc bag in the refrigerator, and there was still a noticeable smell in the fridge. I put the cheese in one of the Smelly Proof bags and there was no more odor permeating through my refrigerator.

They’re reusable, washable made in the USA and you can put them in the freezer as well!

Stomp Rocket

How do you keep the kids entertained while the adults are having fun? Games! Any kid will love the Stomp Rocket.

What is the Stomp Rocket? It is a foot-powered rocket that can shoot up to 200 feet in the air by running up and jumping on the air-filled chamber.

It’s great for ages 5 and up, so practically every kid at the party can join in for the fun.

GoSports Bullseye Bounce Cornhole Toss Game

Who doesn’t love Cornhole? They adults at the party can even join in on this one.

GoSports has taken the traditional cornhole experience and given it a refreshing take that can be enjoyed by new and experienced players of all ages! Bullseye Bounce only requires 1 board (3’x2′) which makes it affordable and incredibly easy to setup and take on the go.

Players can enjoy 3 styles of play: Bullseye Bounce, Exact Experts, and Black Hole – all of which are assured to get everyone up and moving!

Cali Life Co. Sunglasses

If you want to look stylish at your Labor Day party, then you need to buy yourself a pair of Cali Life Co. shades!

Along with having dozens and dozens of fashion forward styles to choose from (I personally wear the Santa Monica shown above), every pair features Polarized UV400 lenses. Plus, Most of the designs are made with natural materials like bamboo, wood, annatto seed, and acetate, which is a biodegradable plant-based plastic.

What surprised me about the glasses was that they were so lightweight and comfortable. They are also really affordable as well. Which proves that you can buy attractive sunglasses without having to shell out hundreds of dollars.

Everbrand ViralOff® Mask

We are still living through a pandemic, so if you’e going to be attending a gathering or just going outside, you should be wearing a mask.

My personal favorite mask is Everbrand ViralOff® Mask. The mask itself is 4-layer, water-repellant mask treated with ViralOff® Technology – proven to inactivate SARS and H5N1 by 99% within 2 hours.

They are water repellant, and have a removable pliable metal nose bond so when you wash the mask, it won’t degragate (each mask can be washed at least 15 times).

The metal nose bond is crucial especially if you wear glasses, as the tightness of the nose bond helps prevent your glasses from fogging up.

You can purchase them in a three-pack.

We hope that you have a happy, healthy and safe Labor Day!