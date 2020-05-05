Tom Cruise Teaming Up With Elon Musk to Shoot Action Movie in Outer Space

No, this is not a story ripped from The Onion, Tom Cruise and Elon Musk are actually working on a project with NASA that is set to be shot in outer space.

They are reportedly in the “early stages” of planning, and no studio is involved as of yet. Imagine how much the insurance is going to cost for this as there is the risk of Tom Cruise accidentally floating away and being hit by flying space debris.

While Cruise routinely engages in risky stunts for the Mission: Impossible franchise, Deadline reports this film will not be associated with those movies.

In past Mission: Impossible installments, Cruise performed daring stunts like hanging off the side of a jet plane and scaling skyscrapers.

This is not the first time Cruise has flirted with leaving the Earth to make a movie. Twenty years ago (context: the same year Mission: Impossible II came out), none other than James Cameron approached Cruise and asked if he’d be interested in heading to the great unknown to make a movie together.

“I actually talked to [Cruise] about doing a space film in space, about 15 years ago,” Cameron said in 2018.

“I had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there. And I thought, ‘Shit, man, we should just make a feature.’ I said, ‘Tom, you and I, we’ll get two seats on the Soyuz, but somebody’s gotta train us as engineers.’ Tom said, ‘No problem, I’ll train as an engineer.’ We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual.”

Cruise has been nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career and is set to appear in the sequel to his hit flick Top Gun, which is scheduled to debut in December.

