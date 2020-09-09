Tory Lanez on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: ‘I Was Too Drunk’

Up until now, Tory Lanez has remained relatively silent on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident that took place in Los Angeles on July 12, 2020. But in a text obtained by TMZ, Lanez is blaming alcohol for the melee.
Roughly 15 hours after Megan was shot in both feet, Lanez reportedly texted Megan an apology as she laid in a hospital bed.
“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.
“I was just too drunk. None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”
Tory’s messages do not reference a shooting in the text, but the WAP singer was injured after the pair and a friend had been going between parties in the Hollywood Hills.
Footage of the chauffeur-driven car they were in being pulled over by police was obtained by the site.
In the clip, Megan can be seen carefully stepping backwards as her injured feet leave bloody footprints on the pavement after being ordered to slowly exit the vehicle. Tory was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon and posted $35,000 bail and is now due to appear in court on October 13, 2020.
Megan has shared her ordeal with fans on social media, telling her followers on Instagram: ‘I was shot in both of my feet. I had to get surgery to get the shit out.
Megan didn’t name Lanez as the shooter until an emotional Instagram Live on August 19, 2020.
