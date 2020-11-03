Socialite Life
Tracy Chapman performs ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ in a rare TV appearance
Tracy Chapman performs ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution’ in a rare TV appearance

November 3, 2020
Tracy Chapman
In today’s Quickies, Tracy Chapman, Wolfgang Van Halen, Donald Trump, Lady Gaga, The Talk, Amber Heard, Garcelle Beauvais, Johnny Depp, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Tracy Chapman delivered her first TV performance in years with a rendition of “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday, November 2nd.

The singer-songwriter sent in a straightforward clip of her performing the song in front of a black curtain. Although the track off Chapman’s 1988 debut remains as timeless as ever, the singer tweaked the final chorus to make it even more timely the night before the 2020 elections: “It’s finally the tables are starting to turn/Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no/Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no/Talkin’ bout a revolution, go vote.” Chapman then moved away from her microphone to reveal a small “Vote” sign.

