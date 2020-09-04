Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren Dating Rumors

Twitter went wild with a rumor about Jay Cutler supposedly dating Trump-loving political FOX Nation commentator Tomi Lahren.
Cutler who is the middle of his divorce from Kristin Cavallari hasn’t been connected to anyone since the split, so this potential news was especially alarming.
That said, Barstool Sports personality Big Cat, who has had a relationship with the former Bears quarterback for years, says Cutler is not dating anyone.
Twitter had some thoughts and jokes about the potential couple, and here is a sampling:
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ In the meeting of the JoJo’s, JoJo Siwa and JoJo talk growing up in the entertainment industry. [OMG BLOG]
★ She’s back! Kelly (of “Shoes” fame) is back with “Masks.” Watch the video now! [Towleroad]
★ Marie Osmond is leaving The Talk after one season. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Anderson Cooper vows revenge on Andy Cohen for posting shirtless pics. [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Many hats were worn to the various Duran Duran weddings over the years. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jared Kushner‘s brother’s wife Karlie Kloss will appear at a Biden-Harris campaign event. [Celebitchy]
★ A very happy birthday to Costas Mandylor. [Boy Culture]