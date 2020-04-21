Val Kilmer Dishes on Angelina Jolie Romance and Talks Cancer Battle

Yes, Val Kilmer was a player back in the day. The 60-year-old actor opened up about his love life and health battle with throat cancer in a new memoir titled I’m Your Huckleberry, which was released today (April 21, 2020).

The actor previously dated Darryl Hannah, Cindy Crawford, Cher and Angelina Jolie, among others.

Kilmer and Jolie first crossed paths on the set of their movie Alexander before Angelina famously found love with Brad Pitt.

Val and Angelina didn’t hit it off as a romance until after their movie was out in 2004.

In a touching passage, the actor described how he was “rescued” by his former co-star.

He wrote: “I was rescued from an icy inferno of solitude by another angel. Perhaps the most soulful and serious of them all. Angelina.

“When people ask me what Angelina is like, I always say she’s like other women and other superstars, but just more.

“More gorgeous. More wise. More tragic. More magic. More grounded. Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes.”

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America’s Chris Connelly, the actor got candid and opened up about his life in the spotlight and his battle with cancer.

The actor, who shared that he was diagnosed with throat cancer also opened up about his tracheotomy, which altered the way he speaks but helps him breathe.

“I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful,” Kilmer shared.

“My lungs and throat swelled up as well,” he said of his diagnosis.

“I have been healed of cancer for over four years now, and there has never been any reoccurrence. I am so grateful,” he wrote in his memoir.

Actor Val Kilmer opens up about his battle with cancer and past relationships in new memoir. @ChrisConnelly has the story. https://t.co/8jVW3sLFzp pic.twitter.com/PzmE12EWFo — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 21, 2020

