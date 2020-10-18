Hello, hello, hello, and welcome to another wrap up of all of the drag news that’s fit to print in the latest The Week in Drag!

As we cross off the days on the calendar in anticipation of Halloween, the queens keep cooking up treats to help you forget the fact that Miss ‘Rona has altered our plans. In addition to some amazing makeup inspiration for the holiday, we’ve got laughs lined up from some of your favorite funny queens and as always, more charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent than you can handle. So, without further ado, let’s bring it to the runway!

Did you check out our interview with Peppermint? Her new album, A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers was released on Friday and it is FIRE. If you don’t believe me, check out the sizzling video for the lead single, “Best Sex” and grab the new album wherever you get your music.

Just because you can’t get out and party on October 31, Halloween doesn’t have to be a drag. All of the queens from season 12 are heading your way for a Halloween extravaganza that promises more treats than tricks. Bring Back My Ghouls, which premieres on WOW Presents Plus on Friday, October 30, features reigning queen Jaida Essence Hall checking in on her drag sisters to see what Halloween festivities they have planned.

The event features special lip-sync performances of “I’m That Witch” and “Bring Back My Ghouls.” The special will also include a “Time to Vote” segment featuring Heidi N Closet and Brita discussing the importance of voting in the upcoming election and parodying RuPaul’s “Peanut Butter” music video. Heidi says, “I am so excited to be back together with my Season 12 sisters. Due to the pandemic, we haven’t been able to go on tour so this is a fun chance to spend time with each other as well as the fans.”

Bring Back My Ghouls will premiere Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12pm PT on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel, WOWPresents, and streaming service, WOW Presents Plus. Don’t miss it!

If you’re looking for a little “Netflix and thrill” this Halloween, why not check out the new series The Haunting of Bly Manor? Trixie and Katya watched the streaming service’s newest horror series and hilariously recap some of the show’s scariest moments in the latest installment of “I Like to Watch.”

On the latest “UNHhhh”, our favorite comedy duo take on the topic of straight people. Along the way, they share dating stories, discuss the subject of bisexuality and cut up as only they can. In the fan question segment, the pair give advice for those hoping to take a FWB relationship to the next level.

I, like a lot of you, work from home and sometimes it gets lonely. Fortunately, I have Monét X Change and Bob the Drag Queen to keep me company with their fantastic podcast “Sibling Rivalry.” If you haven’t listened, this week’s episode is a great introduction, especially because they welcome the always amazing Bianca Del Rio to kiki with them about Ru, Lady Bunny and so much more.

I love that Bob is putting out lots of Halloween-themed content this season and, this week, you get two videos that might inspire you if you’re planning on dressing up this year. First, Bob takes on another character in the Addams Family franchise and gives us his interpretation of the eerily glam Morticia Addams.

In the second video, Bob gives us a colorful clown-inspired look in this makeover video where he creates his look with products from Party City, including a blue-hued RuPaul wig.

Kimora Blac is getting into the Halloween spirit and doing her first-ever look using prosthetics. She uses some store-bought latex pieces to create a spooky, glam witch fantasy. She makes it look so easy…

Catching a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show is kind of synonymous with Halloween and, not surprisingly, some Ru girls have been part of shadow casts in their younger days. Trixie Mattel was one of those queens and here, she looks back on a video where she recreated Tim Curry’s iconic Frank N. Furter character from the cult classic.

If you’re looking for some hair-raising fun, check out Jaymes Mansfield’s latest wig transformation. Here, she takes a Spirit Halloween wig and turns it into a crazy ‘do that can help bring out your inner Elvira.

If you’re not Halloween-ed out yet, check out this trailer for the Boulet Brothers’ new special for Shudder, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection. Previous contestants battle for a chance to compete on Dragula season 4 and the competition is going to be fierce.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has always been a meme-able show and GIFs and memes featuring Ru and the queens have been all over the internet. Yuhua Hamasaki digs through Reddit and reacts to some of the memes she finds. Some are good, most are bad, but Yuhua’s reactions are worthy of their own memes.

No YouTuber is safe from Willam! Our favorite Race Chaser is back with another “Beatdown” where she takes on a poolside dancer, a singer with a one-track mind, a hillbilly face-off and a video that will cause you to see Shania Twain in a whole new, very weird light.

It’s months until Christmas, but couldn’t we all use a video of Willam doing some unboxing? She is like a kid on Christmas morning as she shows off treats from Lady Gaga, a fab wig, merch from Jimbo and Widow Von’Du and gives us a few minutes of just Willam being Willam, which is really a gift for us all.

And, if you are a fan of drag queens and Pictionary, have we got a show for you! Willam and Alaska are bringing you a one-of-a-kind live stream pitting some of your favorite queens against each other to test their drawing and gaming skills for a star-studded competition. Join the dolls, along with Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Derrick Barry and Naomi Smalls on Tuesday, October 20at 6pmPST/9 pm EST for all of the fun, which benefits The Victory Fund. Get your tickets now at racechasertickets.com.

National Coming Out Day was October 11 and, in honor of the day, some of your favorite queens share their own coming out stories. Listen to Raja, Eureka O’Hara, Peppermint, Manila Luzon, Raven, Jaida Essence Hall and Bob the Drag Queen as they discuss their experience and the friends and family members who supported them.

That’s all for this week, so until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe, VOTE and Say LOVE!