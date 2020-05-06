Matt Bomer and the Cast of White Collar Are Reuniting!

Hey White Collar fans, could a revival be coming your way?

Rumors about the cast being on board for a revival series have been floating around for a while now, but showrunner Jeff Eastin tweeted Wednesday morning that there’s now an official plan in place to make it happen!

“Had a great convo with @MattBomer,” Eastin tweeted. “We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back. So, as Mozzie might say, ‘To quote Steve Harvey, ‘The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.”It’s time to hustle.”

Matt Bomer replied to the tweet with two emojis: The monocle emoji and the crossed fingers emoji. Matt is such a tease.

White Collar follows a criminal named Neal Caffrey (Bomer), who agrees to help the FBI capture other white-collar criminals in exchange for his freedom, using his expertise as a conman, counterfeiter and art thief.

The series starred Bomer, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson and Tiffani Thiessen. The show was partially inspired by the real-life story of Frank Abagnale Jr., a counterfeiter who eventually was caught and agreed to help the FBI chase after criminals of his kind, seen in Steven Spielberg‘s Catch Me If You Can.

The last audiences saw of Neal Caffrey, the charismatic conman faked his own death and moved to Paris in order to truly have his freedom. Of course, he cleverly informed his FBI partner and best friend Peter Burke (DeKay) that he was still alive and well.

It's right here waiting for you. Time to get Neal out of retirement… pic.twitter.com/EeDHDf1PYo — Jeff Eastin (@jeffeastin) April 28, 2020

I’m on board…for a plane bound for Paris! https://t.co/Dn0KaatZvC — Tim DeKay (@TimDeKay) April 29, 2020

In the meantime, tomorrow night (May 07, 2020) Bomer will reunite with his former White Collar co-stars along with Hilarie Burton and Marsha Thomasen on Stars in the House. The reunion, which will raise money for The Actors Fund, starts at 8 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.

