Win a Zoom Date With Keanu Reeves! It’s All for a Good Cause

Actor Keanu Reeves, 55, is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call to benefit Camp Rainbow Gold, a children’s cancer charity in Idaho.
“Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home,” the auction site reads.
“Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.”
Whoa! Excellent!
The website states that the value of the call is $10,000. Bidding, which closes Monday, June 22, 2020, has far surpassed that number and is currently at $50,000.
The proceeds of the auction will go directly to the children’s cancer organization aimed at providing emotionally empowering experiences to kids in Idaho diagnosed with cancer, according to the organization’s website.
Musicians Andy Grammer and Ally Brooke are also offering a signed guitar and a “mini-concert,” respectively, on the site.
Keanu Reeves will next be starring in Bill & Ted Face The Music, the long-awaited third film in the Bill & Ted franchise after the 1989 and 1991 comedies.
The actor will be reprising his role as Bill S. Preston opposite Alex Winter as Ted “Theodore Logan,” while Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine will be joining the project as their daughters.
