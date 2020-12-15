Sorry Swifites, Taylor Swift will not be releasing an album called ‘woodvale’

Taylor Swift says there’s not an upcoming album named Woodvale in the works. Swift joined Jimmy Kimmel on Monday (December 14, 2020), and addressed the rampant fan theories that have emerged since the release of her surprise album evermore last week.

“I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs and it’s very annoying,” Swift said. “But it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me.”

Since she has been known to bury a clue or two in her songs, album art, and social media posts, many theories have been made about woodvale and its meaning. One of the most agreed-upon theories is that woodvale will be the name of her next album. But Swift revealed that there is no hidden meaning behind it. In fact, it was actually just a simple mistake.

“I did not tell anybody the [folklore] album title until right before it came out,” explained Swift. “So I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore, chose a random name, chose woodvale. Wanted to see what it looked like on the album cover and then decided that I didn’t want it on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake name off the cover.”

Watch the Taylor Swift Jimmy Kimmel Live Clip