Zac Efron Is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

A new batch of celebrities are receiving the honor of getting their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Zac Efron will be one of the lucky ones in 2021.

Zac will be joined by Sherlock and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch, Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf, singer Kelly Clarkson, rapper Missy Elliot, and “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean are also on the list to receive their very own star.

Zac Efron attends The Cinema Society’s Screening Of “Baywatch” at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on May 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

In total, 35 stars of film, television, and music were announced for the honor by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce yesterday (June 18, 2020), including the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and Fences playwright August Wilson, who will both receive their stars posthumously.

Jennifer Lopez is honored with the 2500th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Honorees for the Class of 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame and their respective categories are as listed:

In the category of Motion Pictures: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal.

In the category of Television: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 The State of the Industry and STXfilms Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the category of Recording: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (Posthumous).

In the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance: Sarah Brightman, Luciano Pavarotti (Posthumous) and August Wilson (Posthumous)

In the category of Radio: Big Boy

Ceremonies unveiling the stars on the Walk of Fame were suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The unveilings that were postponed for six unnamed celebrities will be rescheduled at a later date, officials said.

