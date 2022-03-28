+38 View Gallery

Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Rami Malek attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Wilmer Valderrama attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jason Momoa attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kevin Jonas attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Wesley Snipes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Shaun White attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Denis Villeneuve attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: David Oyelowo attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Shawn Mendes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jason Momoa attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Fatima Farheen Mirza and Riz Ahmed attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sebastián Yatra attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: DJ D-Nice attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kenneth Branagh attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Luis Fonsi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Nate Parker attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Canadian actor Elliot Page attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Tyler Perry attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Woody Harrelson attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Daniel Kaluuya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jacob Elordi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kodi Smit-McPhee attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: J.K. Simmons attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Javier Bardem attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: DJ Khaled attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: John Leguizamo attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jay Ellis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Andrew Garfield attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Academy Awards 2022 Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jamie Dornan attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

At the 2022 Academy Awards, CODA took home the top prize, while slapper Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home the Best Actor and Best Actress awards. In the supporting acting categories, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress trophies.

Dune won the most awards, but in the public of opinion (mine), Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Simu Liu, and Shawn Mendes, won the best-dressed awards.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Simu Liu attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jason Momoa attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Shawn Mendes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery above to see all the men who walked the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards.

THE LATEST ON SL